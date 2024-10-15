Here's a snapshot of things at the moment:

S&P 500 futures flat

Nasdaq futures -0.1%

Dow futures +0.2%

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.4%

In Europe, the overall mood is more mixed with only the DAX looking to push up. The German index briefly touched record highs earlier as investors eye another ECB rate cut later in the week.

As for US futures, things should only start moving when we get to North America trading later. There won't be any major events on the economic calendar but do watch out for Fed speak. Let's see if there will be appetite to keep the run higher going as the outlook for the US economy hones in on a soft landing scenario.