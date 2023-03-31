After the gains yesterday, Wall Street is keeping with the recent optimism with the S&P 500 being up by 2% on the week coming into today. The banking turmoil did provide some jittery moments earlier in the month, but even the Dow is now up 0.6% in March trading as equities prove their resilience as the drama ebbs.

So far, month-end and quarter-end flows haven't been too messy and disruptive but there is still one more day to go. For now, equities are sticking with the more optimistic tone - which is also helped by better China PMI data earlier here.

This tees up a more positive open as we look towards European trading later with major indices in the region looking to scale back towards the highs for the year again. As for the S&P 500, it is now looking towards the 6 March high of 4,078 as the next key resistance point before the 4,100 mark comes into play again: