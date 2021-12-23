DAX +0.5%

CAC 40 +0.3%

FTSE 100 +0.3%

S&P 500 futures +0.2%

Nasdaq futures +0.2%

Dow futures +0.3%

It's all good in the hood as equities continue to grind higher this week. The market seems content to stick with omicron optimism and there does not seem to be much change of heart before the holidays. The news on Sinovac's vaccine earlier is a bit of a downer but that has hardly dented optimism on the day.

US futures are also pointing higher and the S&P 500 is just roughly 1% from fresh all-time highs. Up, up, and away.