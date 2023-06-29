Here's a snapshot of the equities space:

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE -0.2%

S&P 500 futures 0.3%

Nasdaq futures +0.4%

Dow futures +0.3%

Things are improving after a bit of a tepid and flattish start to the session. And that is helping to pin back the dollar a little as we hit midday in Europe. With month-end and quarter-end in focus though, it is a little tricky to read into the moves here. If the selling last week had much to do with genuine economic concerns, then this little reprieve might not stand the test of time come next week.