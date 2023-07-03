S&P 500 futures flat

Nasdaq futures +0.1%

Dow futures -0.2%

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.4%

It is a sort of long weekend in the US with the 4th of July holiday coming up tomorrow. Adding to that, markets will close early today so appetite might be a bit sapped. But the encouraging part for investors is that we did see stocks brush aside the selling that took place two weeks ago, which prompted this question.

It could still be a bit too early to dismiss growth worries but at the end of it all, June was a stellar month for equities. We'll see if that can continue into July. For now, it's waiting on the next big data again and that will be the US non-farm payrolls on Friday.