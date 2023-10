It's not a good look for stocks since the opening bell rang in Europe as even with abating safety flows, the selling is starting to come back again. Once again, I'd say keep an eye on the bond market as higher yields are also a negative factor for equities at the moment. 10-year Treasury yields are up roughly 6 bps to 4.982% on the day. European indices are now down slightly while US futures are also pushing lower after a steady start in Asia.

S&P 500 futures