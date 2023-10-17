S&P 500 futures

As yields are holding higher so far on the day, we are seeing equities slip a little further as the focus turns towards US trading later. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% while European indices are down by 0.2% to 0.4% mostly at the moment. The gains from yesterday were very much a relief rally after the Friday flight to safety but we're now slowly reverting back to the bigger picture view in markets again.

10-year Treasury yields are up nearly 6 bps to 4.768% and that is one to watch out for especially since we also have key US data on the agenda later. US retail sales will give traders more to think about later in the day and that could drag around bonds even more before the end of the day.

In turn, that could lead to spillover movements in broader markets with stocks getting caught in the crossfire.