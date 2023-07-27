In Europe, the IBEX is up 0.6% to its highest since February 2020 while the FTSE MIB is up 0.9% to its highest since September 2008. US futures are also seeing solid gains on the day now with S&P 500 futures inching up by 25 points, or 0.5%, currently:

Tech shares are still leading the charge in this space, with Nasdaq futures now up 1.1%. But Dow futures are also up slightly by 0.2% and that is keeping the overall mood more positive after the opening hour.

With the Fed potentially reaching a peak in interest rates, traders and investors will be hoping for the same sort of sentiment from the ECB later today to follow up the early gains here.