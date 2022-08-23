Here's a snapshot at the equities space at the moment:

Eurostoxx +0.2%

DAX +0.2%

CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

S&P 500 futures +0.2%

Nasdaq futures +0.2%

Dow futures +0.2%

That's a bit of a contrast to the open earlier here. One can argue that the better manufacturing PMI data from Germany may be a trigger but when you read between the lines, the report is actually rather poor. The services reading slumped heavily and the contraction in Europe's biggest economy actually gathered pace in August relative to July.

In any case, the action so far on the session points to some light pushing and pulling in broader markets as well. EUR/USD is back up to 0.9940 after having tested 0.9900 earlier. GBP/USD is also flat now at 1.1770 after having hit a low of 1.1718 at the start of the session.