S&P 500 futures

It's been a slow drop for equities in the last hour but it is evident that the nerves are showing up again, after the moves yesterday. Treasury yields are still sitting lower but as mentioned here, it is a case of once bitten, twice shy for broader markets.

European indices are now down around 0.5% to 0.8% while S&P 500 futures are now down 0.1% on the day.

We're not seeing much spillovers to FX just yet as the dollar continues to trade mildly lower on the session. We still have to wait on US trading and how the bond market takes clues from that before making sense of the flows before the weekend.