S&P 500 futures

Of note, S&P 500 futures are now down some 17 points, or 0.3%, on the day. In turn, European indices are also dribbling lower with the DAX down 0.6% and CAC 40 down 0.3% currently.

This looks to be traders taking in some caution as we move towards the US CPI data release later today. Stocks have enjoyed a good run since the turn of the year, so a little bit more of profit-taking isn't too unlikely ahead of such a big event.