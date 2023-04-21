The readings were a bit of a mix as both countries reported stronger services activity, bolstered by improvement in demand conditions. In France, the good news is that the recent protests didn't really impact overall business activity whatsoever. However, the positive developments there are offset by a further downturn in manufacturing activity.

While supply chain disruptions are seen easing, that is not enough to lift the overall pressure on manufacturing output in recent months. But there is good news in the sense that rates of inflation in both services and manufacturing are seen easing, although still seen at much elevated levels when compared to historically.

Looking over to the equities space, S&P 500 futures are now down nearly 10 points, or 0.23%, at the moment:

Meanwhile, European indices are also weighed lower with the Eurostoxx down 0.3%, DAX down 0.5%, CAC 40 down 0.2%, and UK FTSE down 0.1% at the moment.