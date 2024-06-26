Easy come, easy go. European indices opened higher but have pared gains on the day with the CAC 40 index in particular now marked down by 0.6%. The nerves are still flowing in the equities space and more so for Europe with the French elections coming up. As for US futures, we are also seeing S&P 500 futures erase early gains to be flat now:

S&P 500 futures

It's tough to get a grip on the risk mood this week. On Monday, European stocks nudged higher while tech shares dragged the S&P 500 lower. Yesterday, it was more of the opposite instead. And so far today, we're rocking back and forth and reversing the mood from yesterday again.