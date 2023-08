Here's the latest snapshot:

Eurostoxx -1.6%

Germany DAX -1.6%

France CAC 40 -1.4%

UK FTSE -1.8%

S&P 500 futures -1.0%

Nasdaq futures -1.3%

Dow futures -0.8%

It's a risk-off wave in markets at the moment and a bid in bonds is also lending to a bid in the Japanese yen. 2-year Treasury yields are down 6 bps to the lows for the day at 4.851% while 10-year yields are down 2.6 bps to 4.021% currently. As such, USD/JPY is down 0.7% to 142.30 and extending the fall from earlier here.