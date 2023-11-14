Equities are holding some hopeful optimism so far on the session, with European indices posting slight gains and S&P 500 futures now seen up 0.2% on the day. It's not much but it points to some bias in trying to search for a push higher in stocks, following the moves at the end of last week. The S&P 500 index itself is looking to keep a break above its 100-day moving average (red line):

That will be a positive technical signal for the week, after a rather dreadful September and October period.

The same applies for the Nasdaq, even if it did close down by 0.2% yesterday. It is also still holding a break above its own 100-day moving average and investors will be looking to build on that after the US CPI data today.