After a bit of a mixed start early on, we are seeing stocks look more guarded now with a bit of a drop ahead of the Wall Street open later. S&P 500 futures have slipped to the lows for the day, down 16 points, or 0.4% currently. Meanwhile, Nasdaq futures are down 0.6% and Dow futures down 0.2% on the day.

Meme stocks stole the headlines to start the week but perhaps the sense of apprehension ahead of the key risk event tomorrow i.e. US CPI data will be the story for today.

Elsewhere, European indices are extending declines as well with the DAX down 1.2%, CAC 40 down 0.6%, and Eurostoxx down 1.0%.