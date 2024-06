Here's a snapshot of things:

Eurostoxx -0.9%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.6%

S&P 500 futures -0.5%

Nasdaq futures -0.5%

Dow futures -0.4%

After a late bounce in Wall Street yesterday, overall market sentiment is souring again in trading today. It is playing out as a more risk-off mood, with commodity currencies lagging in FX while the Japanese yen is the top performer. USD/JPY is now down 0.5% to 155.20 on the day, down by over 120 pips since Asia trading.