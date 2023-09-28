S&P 500 futures are now down 0.2% after having kept relatively steadier earlier in the session as higher bond yields are biting at stocks once again now. 10-year Treasury yields are seen up to 4.64% and that is starting to weigh on equities sentiment once again currently.

S&P 500 futures

European indices have also fallen into the red across the board with the Eurostoxx down 0.5%, the DAX down 0.5%, and CAC 40 down 0.4% on the day.

In FX, the dollar is surprisingly sitting tentatively lower but that might change around once we get to US trading later today.