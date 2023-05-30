It's still early in the day but risk tones are certainly improving on the session at least. S&P 500 futures are now up 0.6% as the optimism picks up and that is helping with sentiment in broader markets as well.

S&P 500 futures

European indices are mostly holding slight gains, with the UK FTSE being the exception as it is playing catch up to losses yesterday upon the return from the long weekend. Meanwhile, Nasdaq futures are up 1.1% and Dow futures are up 0.3% at the moment.

In FX, dollar gains have been pared as such with EUR/USD recovering back to 1.0700 near flat levels on the day. And commodity currencies have also rebounded with AUD/USD now flat at 0.6537 after having neared a test of 0.6500 earlier today.