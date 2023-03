S&P 500 futures are now down 8 points, or 0.2%, on the day with Dow futures down 0.4% as the anxiety holds. Looking at bank stocks, Credit Suisse shares are extending its fall, down 9% at the moment as the pressure is not alleviating towards the end of the week.

And the tensions and nerves are just going to be even more palpable later when Wall Street steps into the fray.