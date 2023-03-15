Well, so much for that calmer mood amid the transition from Asia trading earlier today. We are starting to see market sentiment turn and it's not a good look for stocks right now. Is it banking fears continuing to reverberate or is this more to do with a shift in focus on central banks? I'm inclined to go with the latter as we are seeing the dollar catch a light bid on the session as well.

S&P 500 futures are now down 20 points, or 0.5%, while European indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are falling further after a slow start. The Eurostoxx is down 1.4%, the DAX down 1.2%, and CAC 40 down 1.7% currently.

Update: It seems like this could do with Credit Suisse as we are seeing bank stocks also take a bigger hit in Europe.