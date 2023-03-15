SPX

Well, so much for that calmer mood amid the transition from Asia trading earlier today. We are starting to see market sentiment turn and it's not a good look for stocks right now. Is it banking fears continuing to reverberate or is this more to do with a shift in focus on central banks? I'm inclined to go with the latter as we are seeing the dollar catch a light bid on the session as well.

S&P 500 futures are now down 20 points, or 0.5%, while European indices are falling further after a slow start. The Eurostoxx is down 1.4%, the DAX down 1.2%, and CAC 40 down 1.7% currently.

Update: It seems like this could do with Credit Suisse as we are seeing bank stocks also take a bigger hit in Europe.