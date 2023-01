Here's a snapshot of how things are playing out as the session gets underway:

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

S&P 500 futures -0.4%

Nasdaq futures -0.5%

Dow futures -0.3%

The slight retreat in the risk mood is in part what fueled the bid in the dollar to start European morning trade. The greenback is holding at the highs for the day still, with GBP/USD down 0.4% to 1.2180 and AUD/USD down 0.5% to 0.6945 at the moment.