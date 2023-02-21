Equities are continuing to fall, with the pace of the decline picking up after the PMI readings in the past half-hour. S&P 500 futures are now down over 34 points, or 0.8%, with European indices also tumbling lower at the moment. The Eurostoxx is down 1.1%, DAX down 1.0%, CAC 40 down 0.9%, and UK FTSE down 0.6% currently.

The mood music was already rather subdued at the start of the day but the on-the-balance better PMI readings is only serving to afford the ECB added flexibility if they want to be more hawkish beyond March.