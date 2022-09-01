There is no lasting relief for stocks so far this week as the selling continues for another day. European indices are pressured lower today alongside US futures, which look set to make for a rough open once Wall Street gets out of bed later in a few hours. The technicals are also not looking too pretty so that's a warning sign as well (DAX and S&P 500). Here's a snapshot of the situation at the moment:

Eurostoxx -1.3%

DAX -1.2%

CAC 40 -1.3%

UK FTSE -1.4%

S&P 500 futures -0.7%

Nasdaq futures -1.0%

Dow futures -0.5%