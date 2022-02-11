European indices are keeping lower so far on the session, with the Eurostoxx down 0.9%, the DAX down 0.4%, CAC 40 down 1.3%, and UK FTSE down 0.8%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are down 0.5%, Nasdaq futures down 0.7%, and Dow futures down 0.4%.

The losses are somewhat trimmed from earlier in the day but there's still a sense that equities are still rather vulnerable amid the selloff yesterday. After all, it may be tough for sentiment to turn around on a Friday with little to really work with.

That being said, a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed for March is more or less fully priced in by now so there's that to consider. So, we'll see.

If anything, the technicals might have more of a say so be wary of the 200-day moving average for the S&P 500 @ 4,451 and also the Dow @ 35,034 later today.