Mixed Signals: Stocks are riding high on economic optimism, but bonds are telling a story of slower economic growth. This split view could lead to overall bearish surprises for equities should the bond market prove to be correct.

Rate Cuts on the Horizon?: The Fed is currently expected to cut rates by more than the ECB. Bond markets see the Fed cutting a lot in the next year, signaling some unease about the economic outlook, but seems strange when compared to EU growth and expected cuts from the ECB.

USD: The weak Dollar seems out of sync unless the US economy really starts to slow materially.