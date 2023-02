Closing changes in the US and Canada:

S&P 500 up 14, or 0.35%, to 3989 (from a high of 4024)

Nasdaq +0.6%

Russell 2000 +0.2%

DJIA +0.2%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.2%

The S&P 500 opened 30 points higher and ran that to more than 45 points at the peak but gave much of it back in the last 90 minutes of trading. There weren't many catalysts but eyes are on the bond market.