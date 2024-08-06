Here's a snapshot of things:

S&P 500 futures +1.4%

Nasdaq futures +1.8%

Dow futures +1.0%

Russell 2000 futures +1.4%

Eurostoxx futures +0.9%

German DAX futures +0.7%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.8%

I would argue that the US ISM services report here played a helping hand in all of this. If anything else, it just served as a reminder that the jobs report on Friday is not the only indication of how the economy is faring.

The rebound here may be tentative but it still points to the notion that there is now some appetite for two-way action at least in markets; even if temporary.