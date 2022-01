I tend to think that Nasdaq was already vulnerable after weeks of selling in the pandemic darlings was hidden by gains from mega-cap tech.

The dogs are getting hit hard now and a potential top could be forming on the Nasdaq.

For its part, the S&P 500 is now down 62 points, or 1.3%.

Losses are begging to mount elsewhere as well as USD/CAD hits 1.2750 and oil falls nearly $1 from the session highs.