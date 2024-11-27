The poll was conducted after the US election in the period of 15 November to 26 November. The findings show that the median forecast is for the S&P 500 to end 2025 at 6,500 - which is roughly 8% up from yesterday's close. The forecast here is sharply higher compared to the previous forecast in August, seen at 5,900.

The rally this year is largely driven by the 'Magnificent Seven' and will be expected to be the same next year. That said, the consensus seems to be that they will outperform by a smaller margin compared to the other stocks within the index.