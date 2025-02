ETH 10 mins

It's turning into some kind of 'Black Sunday' in the ethereum market.

Bitcoin is having a rough one as it's down to $93K but ethereum is absolutely puking, falling 25% in minutes and down by a third from Friday level.

So far the September lows are holding.

ETH daily

Is this maybe a preview of what's to come elsewhere? It's certainly the kind of thing that will rattle nerves in other markets.

A lot of the alts are also taking an absolute beating.