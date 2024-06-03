The Wall Street Journal is reporting:

E*Trade Concerns : E*Trade is considering barring Keith Gill, known for his influence on meme stocks, from its platform due to concerns over potential stock manipulation related to his recent GameStop options purchases.

: E*Trade is considering barring Keith Gill, known for his influence on meme stocks, from its platform due to concerns over potential stock manipulation related to his recent GameStop options purchases. Internal Debate : E*Trade and Morgan Stanley are debating whether Gill's actions constitute manipulation and whether to remove him from the platform, weighing the risk of backlash from his followers.

: E*Trade and Morgan Stanley are debating whether Gill's actions constitute manipulation and whether to remove him from the platform, weighing the risk of backlash from his followers. Regulatory Attention: The SEC is reviewing trading in GameStop call options around the time of Gill's social media activity, considering potential manipulation.

Gill bought a significant amount of GameStop options on E*Trade, which led to a surge in GameStop stock, with his holdings now valued at $115.7 million and total gains of $6.86 million.

GameStop shares are trading at $27.73 up $4.60 or 19.88%. At session highs at today, the price was up $17.36 at $40.50.