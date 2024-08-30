EU's Von der Leyen in Prague at GLOBSEC Forum: Integration of Ukraine in the European Union is for us at the heart of our peace effort.

EU's Von der Leyen: Protecting Europe is first and foremost Europe's duty.

EU's Von der Leyen: NATO must remain centre of our collective defence but need much stronger European pillar.

EU's Von der Leyen: Central Europe could be one of drivers and one of greatest beneficiaries of this new push for European defence sector.

EU's Von der Leyen: Aim must be to build continent-size defence output, a systemic overhaul of Europe’s defence.

EU's Von der Leyen: We cannot afford any more illusions, the second half of the decade will be high-risk, Europeans must be on guard.

EU's Von der Leyen: We must refocus our attention on the security dimension of everything we do.

EU's Von der Leyen: We must think about our union as intrinsically a security project.