The EU flash consumer confidence for the month of March comes in weaker than expected at 18.7 versus -12.9.

Last month the index came in at -8.8.

The  EURUSD  move down to a low of 1.0963 in the North American session. That was just short of the low from yesterday at 1.09604. The current price is trading at 1.0981.

Earlier today, the price held resistance against its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above), and then broke below and held resistance against its 200 hour moving average (at 1.10058). That tilted the bias more to the downside, but support buyers are coming in against the lows from yesterday.

