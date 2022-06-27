An ICYMI on remarks from EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson after a meeting of energy ministers.
- "Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine we have known that a very serious disruption is possible, and now it seems likely"
I don't think is a surprise to anyone. Russia has already cut or reduced supplies to 12 of the EU's 27 member states.
Simson goes on:
- European Commission will next month present a plan for EU countries to coordinate their preparations for further gas shocks
- the plan will identify measures to reduce gas demand
- will identify critical sectors where reducing gas demand could disrupt supply chains
---
This will have negative implications for the EU economy. Let's see what they can come up with to counter the impact.