An ICYMI on remarks from EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson after a meeting of energy ministers.

"Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine we have known that a very serious disruption is possible, and now it seems likely"

I don't think is a surprise to anyone. Russia has already cut or reduced supplies to 12 of the EU's 27 member states.

Simson goes on:

European Commission will next month present a plan for EU countries to coordinate their preparations for further gas shocks

the plan will identify measures to reduce gas demand

will identify critical sectors where reducing gas demand could disrupt supply chains

---

This will have negative implications for the EU economy. Let's see what they can come up with to counter the impact.