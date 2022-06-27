An ICYMI on remarks from EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson after a meeting of energy ministers.

  • "Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine we have known that a very serious disruption is possible, and now it seems likely"

I don't think is a surprise to anyone. Russia has already cut or reduced supplies to 12 of the EU's 27 member states.

Simson goes on:

  • European Commission will next month present a plan for EU countries to coordinate their preparations for further gas shocks
  • the plan will identify measures to reduce gas demand
  • will identify critical sectors where reducing gas demand could disrupt supply chains

---

This will have negative implications for the EU economy. Let's see what they can come up with to counter the impact.

kadri simson 28 June 2022