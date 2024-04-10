  • European Commission is conducting preliminary review of possible distortions of wind power markets

  • Preliminary review will not necessarily lead to in-depth investigations

  • Review does not relate to specific public tenders, but to broader market

Comes on the back of comments from EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager yesterday who said the commission launched a new inquiry into Chinese wind turbine suppliers.

She also noted that they were investigating the conditions for wind park development in Spain, Greece, France, Romania and Bulgaria.