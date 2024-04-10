European Commission is conducting preliminary review of possible distortions of wind power markets

Preliminary review will not necessarily lead to in-depth investigations

Review does not relate to specific public tenders, but to broader market

Comes on the back of comments from EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager yesterday who said the commission launched a new inquiry into Chinese wind turbine suppliers.

She also noted that they were investigating the conditions for wind park development in Spain, Greece, France, Romania and Bulgaria.