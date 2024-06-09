French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election on Sunday. His decision came after Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party polled very strongly in European elections held on Sudnay.
- Le Pen made the largest gains in European Parliament elections
- Greens and liberals lost ground
- Macron has announced that he is dissolving the national assembly
- Has called legislative elections on June 30 and July 7
EUR/USD is a touch lower on the political uncertainty. I'm no PhD in French politics but I will say that the results in EU elections do not, never do, translate directly into domestic election results. Domestic elections have a different election system, and the higher levels of 'protest votes' do not occur in domestic elections to the same extent.
But this does appear to leave Macron further away from a majority in parliament than he had up until now. This is likely to increase periods of stalemate in the French parliament and increase uncertainty in EU politics, economics, and markets.