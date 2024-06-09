French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election on Sunday. His decision came after Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party polled very strongly in European elections held on Sudnay.

Le Pen made the largest gains in European Parliament elections

Greens and liberals lost ground

Macron has announced that he is dissolving the national assembly

Has called legislative elections on June 30 and July 7

EUR/USD is a touch lower on the political uncertainty. I'm no PhD in French politics but I will say that the results in EU elections do not, never do, translate directly into domestic election results. Domestic elections have a different election system, and the higher levels of 'protest votes' do not occur in domestic elections to the same extent.

But this does appear to leave Macron further away from a majority in parliament than he had up until now. This is likely to increase periods of stalemate in the French parliament and increase uncertainty in EU politics, economics, and markets.