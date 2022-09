As much as the EU wants this to be a game changer, the proposal will not alter the role that natural gas plays in the region and may do little to bring down the volatility in the energy market as seen so far this year. If anything, it may be more reflective of the actual gas prices that are coming into Europe itself - not just the price traded at the pipeline hubs - but at the end of the day, it won't take away any of the core problems suffered by the region amid the whole Russia-Ukraine conflict.

