- To ban all coal imports from Russia
- To ban export to Russia of semiconductors, high-tech machinery, LNG extraction tech, other equipment
- Export ban represents value of €10 billion per year
- To ban import from Russia of wood, cement, rubber, chemicals; estimated €5 billion per year
- To add dozens of other Russian individuals to sanctions list
The measures are being cited by EU sources via Reuters. The exact details are believed to still be under discussion, especially the coal ban as I reckon there is still some divide over the matter. It is at least a first step by the EU in trying to punish Russian energy, even if it doesn't really specifically touch on oil or gas.