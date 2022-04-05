To ban all coal imports from Russia

To ban export to Russia of semiconductors, high-tech machinery, LNG extraction tech, other equipment

Export ban represents value of €10 billion per year

To ban import from Russia of wood, cement, rubber, chemicals; estimated €5 billion per year

To add dozens of other Russian individuals to sanctions list

The measures are being cited by EU sources via Reuters. The exact details are believed to still be under discussion, especially the coal ban as I reckon there is still some divide over the matter. It is at least a first step by the EU in trying to punish Russian energy, even if it doesn't really specifically touch on oil or gas.