Reuters reporting on remarks from

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary on Russian oil:

EU wants insurance ban by December so our goal is that as that ban goes into place, we are in a position where a global price cap can be joined to that

These moves against Russian oil are going to backfire, big time:

The White House appears to believe that capping Russian oil prices will lower the cost of global energy but doesn't account for the potential of lost barrels. Yellen -- shockingly -- also shrugged off the potential for retaliation, which is something that G20 finance ministers stressed to her.