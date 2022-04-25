June 12 and 19 parliamentary elections, for control of the legislature.

the president's party has won a majority in parliament in recent elections, but of course its not guaranteed

If Macron's party loses then he'd have a Prime Minister from another party. This would severely restrcit his powers as president.

Via Reuters:

A poll on Monday suggested Macron would secure a ruling majority in June's parliamentary elections. Macron's camp, in a poll by Harris Interactive institute, is seen winning 326 to 366 seats out of 577, if he manages to strike a broad centre-right alliance with smaller parties including the conservative Les Republicains.

But even without Les Republicains - whose presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse received the lowest percentage of the first-round vote in the party's history - Macron would still reach a comfortable absolute majority, the poll for business magazine Challenges showed.

Stay tuned for further polls in coming weeks.