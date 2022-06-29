There isn't much in this that hasn't already been said in previous posts:

The SNB policy pivot remains a key change to the major currencies landscape in the past few weeks and that is continuing to see the swissie gain as the central bank lifts up the anchor that has been weighing on the currency.

EUR/CHF is just steps away from parity and as mentioned before, that could just be the beginning of a bigger slide for the pair. The franc is the top performer today and one pair that I have also been harping about is CHF/JPY and that is up to 143.00 now. It was holding around 135.00 before the SNB pulled off the surprise two weeks back.