EURUSD daily

The euro closed last Thursday at 1.0597 and fell all the way to 1.0536 on Friday, which was the lowest since January 5. Today though, it's cbounced back and is threatening a bullish outside reversal.

The rally is coming on a pickup in the risk mood in markets as the S&P 500 climbs to a session high, up 47 points, or 1.2%. Similar to the euro, it's now completely erased Friday's decline.

There isn't a clear catalyst for these moves aside from month-end flows but sentiment is being helped by falling Treasury yields. US 10s are down 4.1 bps to 3.91% after rejecting 4% on Friday.

We will hear from the ECB's Lane at noon ET (1700 GMT) and that could be a market mover. Lagare is set to speak tomorrow at 1900 GMT.

Market pricing is 55% for a 50 bps hike on March 16 and 44% for a 75 bps hike.