The most important development in global markets today is the rise in German 2-year yields above 0% for the first time since 2014. It means that just 7% of the global sovereign bond market is negative-yielding, up from around 50% in 2020.

The catalyst has been rising expectations of ECB rate hikes this year amidst a widening inflation backdrop. The change in sentiment has been stark and has been coupled with more-hawkish commentary from ECB officials this week, with some suggesting the main refi rate will rise above zero percent this year (from -0.50% currently).

Today's German inflation report hammers home the need for urgency with HICP inflation up 7.6% year-over-year compared to 6.7% expected and 5.5% y/y a month ago.

If it was only about inflation, the euro would be much higher right now than 1.1150. It's being restrained by increasing concerns about a looming recession due to high energy prices. The Russian threat to cut off natural gas supplies if they aren't paid for in rubles is also an anchor.

Technically, today's rally in the euro is significant as it breaks the January low and the recent highs. Given the crowded short position in euros, we could see a quick move beyond 1.1300.