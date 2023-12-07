EURUSD 10 mins

The euro has found support and 1.0760 and turned higher with the help of a broader slump in the US dollar. There was no clear catalyst for the move as it came after a relatively in-line weekly US jobless claims report. If anything, the dip in continuing claims might have given the US dollar some support.

There is a better pickup in risk appetite along with these moves and S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%. We could also be seeing some USD/JPY selling filter through into other pairs.

Eyes are also on bonds. Yields ramped after the data but have since turned and US 2-year yields are now fractionally negative on the day.