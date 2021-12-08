The euro is off to a nice start today as it finishes the job of wiping out the decline in European trading yesterday.

What's worrisome for the bulls is that the euro has had a series of sharp moves down and quick recoveries recently but the bounces have been progressively smaller. yesterday the late-November low was broken and so far the bounce hasn't broken above 1.1300. That will be the key level to watch in the next few hours.

EURUSD 15 minute

Looking more broadly, the risk mood is better than it was at the start of Asian trading but still negative overall. US 10-year Treasury yields are 2 bps lower and crude oil is slightly softer. That contrasts with S&P 500 futures 20 points higher in a followup from the remarkable 95 point rally on Tuesday.