Market pricing now shows a 60% chance the ECB only hikes by 25 bps but what happens beyond that is the real question mark as it's fair to speculate that the ECB will get to a lower terminal rate.

EUR/USD is down 191 pips to 1.0541. There's some support here though.

BAFIN was out with a statement a short time ago stressing the strength of German banks but the feeling is that there's always a problem somewhere and in this environment, there won't be any mercy.