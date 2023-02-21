The latest pop and drop in the euro is a tough one to explain. It looks like fixing sales in the US dollar the culprit, though the move was unusually early.

WSJ Fedwatcher Nick Timiraos is out highlighting some Cleveland Fed research but I just can't fathom that's a market mover.

EUR/USD took a look at 1.07000 but has been beaten all the way back to 1.0668.

EURUSD 10 mins d