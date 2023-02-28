On Friday, with a high PCE inflation reading, it looked like the US dollar could be breaking out. But the euro and pound held recent lows and have now turned around. That came with US 10s unable to break 4% and a small retracement in yields.

On the European side, today's inflation numbers out of France and Spain added to the case for the ECB to be more-aggressive and that's pushed up bund yields by 10.4 bps today to 2.69%. We get German inflation data tomorrow.

So while the market was thinking about widening spreads between the US and Europe, they're now narrowing.