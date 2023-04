That is seeing the euro get dragged down to the lows for the day with EUR/USD hitting 1.0985, down 0.4% now. Meanwhile, EUR/JPY is also off its earlier highs of 149.50 to around 149.00 now but the pair is still poised for a breakout in a climb to its highest levels since December 2014 - mostly due to yen softness.

For the euro, both charts do hold some key technical importance as outlined below: